Safety warning as roads across Portumna area still blocked

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has issued a safety warning as roads across the Portumna area remain blocked by snow.

The status yellow alert for Galway and Connacht remains in place until noon with lying snow and ice continuing to lead to hazardous conditions, making paths and roads very slippery.

Following operations over the weekend, the council says the regional road network throughout the county is passable, and the majority of the local road network is passable, driving with extreme care.

The county council says there are no outstanding issues in the Athenry-Oranmore, Tuam or Connemara districts this morning.

In the Ballinasloe region, the regional and local Network is passable with caution in the north of the district.

Some minor local roads in the South Ballinasloe area still require attention and works are ongoing.

In the Loughrea Municipal District, the regional and local network is passable with caution.

There are local roads in the Portumna area still blocked or partially open to one lane and works are ongoing.

For those that must travel, they are advised to stick to the main roads where possible.