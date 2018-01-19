Rural Development Minister to visit Connemara today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, will be in Connemara today for a day-long series of engagements. (Friday 19/1)

He’ll start his visit by turning the first sod on a new footpath in the village of Tullycross in northwest Connemara.

Minister Michael Ring is visiting the region to see first hand projects being carried out with the support of his department.

He’s also to visit other local development initiatives and local third level educational facilities along with Galway West Junior Minister Sean Kyne.

Minister Ring will start the trip by turning the first sod on a new footpath in Tullycross at 10.30 – followed by a visit to the International Residential Education Centre in the village.

At 12 noon, he’ll meet with the Letterfrack Tidy Towns Group in the village centre – and will then make his way to the Connemara Carpet Factory in Moyard at 12.30.

This afternoon, Minister Ring will arrive at Ellis Hall in Connemara West at around 3 before making his way to the GMIT campus at Letterfrack a short time later.

Minister Ring will conclude his visit to the region with a special meeting with the Clifden Chamber of Commerce at Ellis Hall at around 4pm.