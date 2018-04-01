Ros a’ Mhíl Port benefits from rise in prawn prices

Prawns are driving a big increase in activity at Ros a Mhíl Port in the last three months as fishermen take advantage of a high price on the export market for the popular shellfish.

Large pockets of prawns have been discovered at the back of the Aran Islands and in the Porcupine Bank which is attracting between a dozen and 24 vessels a day – many of them from the east coast – to land at the largest port in Galway.

One fisherman told the Connacht Tribune that prawns have taken over mackerel and other whitefish as the prime catch in the region.

These are being marketed as Irish or Atlantic prawns and are mainly bound for overseas diners.

“There’s certainly a rush on here at the minute. Definitely since January we’ve been very, very, very busy – it’s quite incredible when you compare it to 2016 and 2017 when it had been stalled – and it’s mostly down to the prawns,” he revealed, asking that his name not be published.

“What’s different at the minute as well is they’re getting good money for the prawns. The local fleet is also making hay while the sun shines, even though the local fleet has gone down quite a bit in the last few years – in fact it’s pretty decimated now. If a vessel for mackerel or whitefish comes up for sale, Killybegs buys the boat and we’ll not see that boat again here.”

Small anglers and pleasure craft will benefit from a new extension in the marina at Ros a Mhíl, which will allow up to 150 vessels to dock. Opening shortly, the extension will see the number of spaces jump from 23 – although 40 vessels regularly used the facility.

The harbour is where most of the visitors to the Aran Islands catch the ferry.

The annual Business of Seafood report, published this week by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), put the value of seafood landings at Ros a Mhíl at €12 million in 2017, with a weight of 2,700 tonnes. That was down from €14 million in 2016.

The industry employs over 1,760 people in coastal communities in Galway and Clare.

The aquaculture sector, which comprises chiefly of salmon and oyster farming in the region, was worth a total of €44 million in the western region last year and enjoyed 24% growth nationally.

Seafood processing also experienced significant growth last year and there are now almost 4,000 people employed in seafood processing companies across Ireland – 23 of these companies are located in the Galway and Clare.

Jim O’Toole, CEO of BIM said Ros a Mhíl represented a vital part of the success of the seafood industry.

“Over the last two years, the contribution of the sector to Ireland’s GDP has grown by over 14%. The fact trade sales have exceeded €1 billion for the first time demonstrates the clear demand for Irish seafood and it is important we build on this impressive performance.”

The seafood sector recorded its third consecutive year of growth in 2017, with its value up 6.4% on the previous year, to contribute €1.15 billion to Ireland’s GDP. It was driven by a 12% increase in net exports (€331m), a 4% increase in domestic consumption (€429m) and significant ongoing investment both private and public (€386m).

The EU remains Ireland’s main export market valued at €392 million (up 9%).

At home, Irish appetites for seafood continued to grow with a 4% increase in seafood consumed in Ireland, now valued at €429 million.