Roadworks underway in Leenane to repair N59

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Major roadworks are underway in Leenane to repair storm damage caused to the N59 earlier this year.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has allocated €100,000 towards the project, which will correct damage caused during Storm Eleanor in January.

Since then, the road through Leenane has been forced down to a single lane of traffic at two locations.

It follows a recent announcement that a further €60 thousand is also being allocated towards repair to coastal walls in the village and a study to assess the coastline.

It’s expected works on the N59 in Leenane will be completed within the month – and works will then move to a section of the road north of Clifden.