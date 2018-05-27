Roadworks to get underway on Loughrea bypass

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roadworks will get underway tomorrow on the Loughrea bypass (28/5).

Works are to be carried out separately at the three roundabouts on the outskirts of the town – starting with the Fairfield Roundabout on the N65.

From tomorrow Monday until Wednesday, works will take place on the roundabout between the hours of 9.30am and 5pm.

