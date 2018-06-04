Road safety warning on overgrown new roundabouts

Roundabouts that were provided as part of the new Tuam to Gort motorway and Tuam bypass have never been cut and are now under three feet of grass and weeds.

There are calls for them to be cut back both from an aesthetic and from a safety point of view for motorists – the growth has taken off particularly in recent weeks.

The grass in the middle of the roundabout and along the roads accessing them has now grown to three feet high in places.

As the three new roundabouts are located on national routes, members of Tuam Municipal Council throught it was the responsibility of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (formerly the National Roads Authority).

But Cllr Tom McHugh, who raised the matter, was informed that up until September, it is the function of cash-strapped Galway County Council to cut the grass.

The Fine Gael said that three new roundabouts were provided as part of the motorway and Tuam bypass €57 million project and none of them had been cut. “They are all desperately overgrown,” Cllr McHugh added.

He said that the grass both within the roundabouts and on the approaches needed to be cut in a bad way and asked who was responsible for this.

Two of the new roundabouts are located at the Milltown Road on the N17 while a third is situated at Galway Road at the start of the new motorway.

Cllr Shaun Cunniffe (Ind) agreed that the roundabouts were in a “terrible state” and that a plan of action was required for their ongoing maintenance.

“The grass needs to be cut in the worst way. We have to make contact with TII to establish what their plans is. It is an awful shame that they have been allowed grow out of control,” he added.

Cllr Donagh Killilea also said that the roundabouts including the one at Kilcloghans, in a mainly residential area, were in a terrible condition and he wanted action.

Senior Executive Engineer Rachel Lowe said that for the time being, Galway County Council have responsibility for their maintenance – and it was not something that they want responsibility for in the long term.

She said that the Council staff did not have the qualifications when it came to maintenance of areas close to a motorway but added that it was something that they would be addressing by engaging a contractor.

Ms Lowe said the responsibility for the maintenance of these roundabouts would fall to Transport Infrastructure Ireland later on in the year.