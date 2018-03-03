Road conditions in many parts of Galway still treacherous despite lifting of top level alerts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road conditions remain treacherous in many areas of the county this morning, with the East still the worst affected

There are variations in storm impact across the country but drifting has blocked roads in some areas and some are partially passable

Several roads around Loughrea, Gort, Ardrahan impassable due to snow drifts while there’s compacted snow on sections of outside lanes on M6

R347 from Laragh to Coosaun Cross barely passable

Galway County Council says driving conditions will continue to be hazardous for some time, so continued caution will be needed.

Gardai in stations across the county and the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group advise only those working in essential services and those who have roles in getting the country back to normal should undertake journeys.

County council crews have been out since early morning and will continue to treat roads today expanding the treatment programme to more Regional and local roads and addressing localised road blockages.

This work will continue through the weekend.

In the city the most care is needed on footpaths while the council has been salting primary routes since 5am.

A council spokesperson said caution is still needed though on all city routes.

A high tide concern just before 6 this morning the Docks, Spanish Arch, Claddagh and Salthill passed without incident