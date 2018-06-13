Road closures in Salthill due to potential for flooding

Galway City Council is closing Salthill Promenade tonight as a precaution as some flooding is expected due to Storm Hector.

A Status Orange Weather Warning for wind is in place in Galway from 9pm tonight (Wednesday) until 10am tomorrow, warning of “south to southwest winds veering westerly, associated with Storm Hector, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 125km/hr There is danger of coastal flooding due to high spring tides.” In addition there is a heightened wind risk between midnight and 3am. There is also a high tide forecast for 6am on the morning of the 14/6/2018

According to Galway City Council, overtopping at Salthill is likely overnight and high water levels are anticipated at Spanish Arch at high tide at 6am on Thursday.

As a precaution, the roads from Beach Court on Grattan Road to Seapoint Roundabout and the Promenade from Seapoint to Blackrock will be closed from 7.30pm today until 7.30am tomorrow.

Both Toft carpark and the Promenade carpark will also be closed in this time period. Galway City Council Roads crews will monitor conditions and will be on stand-by to respond/clean-up, as required.

Galway City Council requests hotels, guesthouses, B&Bs, Hostels etc. to advise guests of weather warning and associated road and car park closures.