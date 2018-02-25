Rise in creche fees across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Creche fees across Galway have increased by an average of three percent over the past year.

That’s according to a new survey, which found that the average cost per full time child across the county is now almost €160.

According to the Sunday Independent, the figures are from a briefing document prepared for Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone.

In Galway, the average cost of having a child in creche full time now stands at €159 per week – while part time creche fees will set parents back an average of €91.

That’s an increase of 3 percent over the past year.

It also means that the cost of keeping a child in a creche in Galway full time now costs 15 percent of the average combined salary of a working couple.

Nationally, the biggest increase over the past 12 months was in Limerick, where creche fees rose by almost 10 percent.

While the highest cost is in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, where the cost of full time creche care is now €228 per week.

Leitrim is the cheapest county for creche care, with the average weekly fee per child standing at €142.