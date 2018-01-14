Rich List reveals Galway’s wealthiest people

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s wealthiest people have been revealed in the SundayIndependent Rich List for 2018.

Glenamaddy brothers Luke and Brian Comer top the list, with a combined wealth of over 1.2 billion euro.

Luke and Brian Comer now command a combined fortune of 1.25 billion euro – an increase of 200 million euro in less than 12 months.

According to the Sunday Independent Rich List for 2018, the Glenamaddy natives are now the 15th wealthiest people in the country.

Next is Abbeyknockmoy businessman Declan Ganley, who occupies 63rd place with a fortune worth 255 million – up 5 million euro this year.

He’s followed by Galway software entrepreneur Pearse Mee at 118th position, who’s now worth an estimated 130 million euro – an increase of 5 million euro.

Supermac’s boss Pat McDonagh is number 140 on the list of Ireland’s 250 richest individuals.

His fortune is now estimated at 110 million euro, up 4 million over the past year.

Galway-based businessman James Murphy, who sold his hair supplements business Viviscal for 150 million last year, follows at 147th position.

He’s now worth 105 million – however, he’s the first person from Galway on the list to experience a drop in his personal fortune, which is down 5 million.

Galway brothers Anthony, Padraig and Thomas Smyth – who run the well known Smyths toy group – occupy 156th position, with a 10 million rise bringing their personal wealth to 102 million euro.

At 161st position is care home Developer and Galway native Bill Hughes, who commands a personal fortune of 100 million euro – up 14 million in recent months.

Next is Thomas McDonagh, chair of the well known Thomas McDonagh & Sons providers, who occupies 185th place in the list of Ireland’s richest individuals.

He’s now worth 84 million euro following growth of 6 million euro.

Also on the list of Ireland’s richest individuals is Chanelle McCoy, whose father Michael Burke established pharmaceutical firm Chanelle in Loughrea.

She commands a personal fortune of 52 million euro, up 7 million this year.