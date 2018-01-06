Retail therapy for McIlroy and Erica on Galway visit

He may have earned over €40m last year but that did not stop golfer Rory McIlroy from hitting the January sales in Galway.

The four-time Major winner was spotted in Brown Thomas with his new American wife Erica Stoll last Saturday.

He happily chatted with customers and staff and posed for pictures while browsing on the ground floor of the department store on William Street.

Rory and Erica were reportedly staying in Ashford Castle for a few days to celebrate New Year’s Eve, returning to the high-security venue where they celebrated their nuptials last April.

Invitees to the wedding were treated to a concert by Stevie Wonder, who also managed a spot of shopping in Galway’s pedestrianized zone, posing for pictures with the staff of CompuB where he picked up some headphones.

Forbes put the golfer’s earnings last year at just over €40m – his estimated net worth is €126m – so the reputed €250,000 cost of their big day among 160 guests was just a tiny drop in the ocean.

The sportsman from Holywood in Co Down obviously has a real affinity to the castle and the village on the Mayo-Galway border.

This was said to be his third New Year’s Eve in Ashford and last year he pledged €1.2 million towards the development of specialist support services for children with childhood cancer in Cong. The €13.5 million complex will accommodate children and their families in the Republic offering therapeutic short breaks.