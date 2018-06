Galway Bay fm newsroom – A well-known pub in Tuam is to be developed into an off-licence, bookmakers and offices.

Vicar Street Properties has been granted planning permission to make changes at the Rustic Vaults, Vicar Street, which is a Protected Structure.

The county council has granted planning permission for the demolition of the existing pool room and stone wall open yard at Rustic Vaults.

For more details tune in at 2…