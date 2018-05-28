Residents want ‘problem’ laneway to be closed off

A residents’ association in Knocknacarra has begun polling homeowners with the view to closing off a problem alleyway between two housing estates.

An Cimín Mór Residents’ Association presented Galway City councillors with notice of their intention to conduct a poll on the future of the alleyway, which they say has been the source of a spate of anti-social behaviour in the area.

The pedestrian laneway, which links An Cimín Mór with Manor Court, has been contributory to several instances of damage to property in the area, according to residents’ claims – as they seek the support and advice of city councillors.

Councillors are told in the letter that there have been five burglaries in the estate over the past few years; a car has been stolen while many more have been tampered with; a prefab in the adjacent former Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh has been set alight; and the closed school building has been damaged.

It is stated that a partial vote among homeowners has already been carried out – with more still to vote on the issue.

“Some of the voting results are not in because some of the delegates chosen in different allotted areas of the estate are not interested in collecting the said vote because they want it open.

“The indications are, from the results in so far, that the closest homes to the alleyway are strongest in relation to the closure, whereas the rest of the estate want it open – and quite a number are indifferent [sic].”

The result, thus far, has been forty homes in favour of the closure – out of 113 respondents.

Sinn Féin Councillor for Galway City West, Cathal Ó Conchúir, was requested by residents to pass the letter to his colleagues on the Council.

According to Cllr Ó Conchúir, the issue has arisen as a result of the layout of the alleyway.

“There is an issue with the laneway – it is a curved alleyway so that leads to anti-social behaviour.

“I think the solution could be that when the new school is built up there, where Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh was, the laneway could be incorporated into the school grounds and then they could open and close gates for access,” he said.

While the vote is an influential factor, Galway City Council cannot accept votes conducted by residents on their own behalf, said Cllr Ó Conchúir.

“Polls conducted by a residents’ associations are not acceptable to the Council – they have to be carried out by an independent party.

“The reason for this is that sometimes, residents find it hard to say no to their neighbours,” he added.