Residents concerns over plans for lighting at Loughrea lake

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Street lighting will be put in place this June at a popular walking spot in Loughrea town.
The council is currently assessing tenders for the works at Corry’s Field by the lakeside.
However, some residents are concerned that the new lighting will obscure their view of the lake.
The local authority is working with residents and hopes to begin installing the lights in June.
