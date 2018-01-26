Galway Bay fm newsroom – The rescheduled New Inn Mummers festival takes place this weekend. (27/1)

The festival was due to take place at the beginning of the month, but was postponed following the death of local man, Sean Shea.

It’s the 40th Annual Festival of music, song, dance and storytelling.

It’ll feature a variety of traditional performances and competitions, all focused on Irish culture.

The rescheduled event gets underway at New Inn leisure centre at 7 on Saturday night.