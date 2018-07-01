Report shows house prices continued to climb in Galway during Q2 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – House prices across Galway continued to climb steadily during the second quarter of this year.

That’s according to the latest figures from property website Daft.ie.

The average property in Galway now stands at €202 thousand – up from 194 thousand recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

Meanwhile, the average city property now stands at €285 thousand – up from €273 thousand during the first three months of the year.

While both figures experienced growth over the past 3 months – the overall rate of inflation has slowed down considerably compared to the same period in 2017.

