Report recommends alert over damaging Japanese knotweed

Future owners of five new apartments to be built on a site at Lough Atalia should be warned about the presence of highly-invasive Japanese knotweed.

The caution is included in a report from Radharc Landscaping, included with the planning application from Seán Ó Máille for the construction of a five-storey apartment building (3 two-bed and 2 one-bed duplex with six parking spaces) on the 486 square metre site at Lough Atalia Road, to the rear of 22 College Road.

While a tree survey was being carried out, the presence of knotweed – which can grow through concrete and is listed as one of the world’s 100-most invasive species – was detected.

The options available for treating the weed is through medium to long-term injection of herbicide into the stems, or alternatively, injecting the stems and clearing the site, depending on the amount of time and budget available prior to construction.

The report noted the presence of knotweed throughout the entire site.

In the UK, lenders have been known to refuse mortgages on properties which are affected by knotweed – it can grow by up to 10cm per day during summer and 0.7 of a gram of rhizome material (underground stems) can produce a new plant within 10 days. Rhizome material may take much longer to die and may remain dormant for long periods, possibly as long as 20 years.

“Communication is key to preventing the spread of Japanese knotweed. Signage will be erected to alert persons entering the site of the presence, and dangers it presents (even if the site remains derelict).

“All visitors to the site, while knotweed remains present, will need to ensure their footwear does not contain contaminated material before leaving the site,” the report reads.

Planners approved the application and ordered that a development contribution of €46,500 be made for the provision of services at the site, and a cash deposit of €12,500 to secure the completion of lighting, roads, footpaths etc.

The Council has also ordered that before any work can be carried out on the site, a detailed method statement must be drawn up for the removal and disposal of all invasive species.