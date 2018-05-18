Report concludes city Christmas market should be contracted out

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City officials have stressed the local authority does not have the resources to run the Christmas market, and the event will once again have to be contracted out.

An interim report on the seasonal event was presented at City Hall this week where councillors heard a meeting has been scheduled to involve all relevant stakeholders.

The interim report concluded that the optimal operating model for the market in 2018 should be broadly similar to the current model with the engagement of an external operator.

