Religious leaders to address city peace conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Religious leaders from three major faiths will address a conference in the city tomorrow. (Sun 11/3)

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association in Ireland will host its 12th annual Peace Conference at the Menlo Park Hotel.

The topic of this year’s conference is ‘Building Bridges for Peace and integration’ and it will be addressed by leaders from Christian, Judaism and Islam faiths.

Galway West Fianna Fáil T.D Éamon Ó Cuív will also address the conference.