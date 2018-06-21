Refugee solidarity rally and peace vigil to take place in city within two hour timeframe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A solidarity rally to support refugees worldwide and a separate peace vigil will take place in the city within a two-hour timeframe this weekend.

Earlier this week over 100 people gathered at a beach in Salthill to spell out a message of solidarity with migrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

Galway Anti-Racism Network is organising the refugee solidarity rally at noon on Saturday in Eyre Square.

Separately, Galway Alliance Against War will stage a peace vigil at the bottom of Shop Street an hour later.

The vigil is to focus on Ireland’s role in the war in Yemen and members of the local Muslim community will attend.

GAAW will also have a petition calling on local TDs to demand a halt to all U.S military traffic through Irish airports and air space.

The peace vigil will take place at the junction of Shop Street and Mainguard Street at 1p.m on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Galway Integration Consortium, BRIDGE, AMACH and WalkTheTalk will host an intercultural football 5-aside with food, music and games at Aras Bothar an Tra, Salthill from 1p.m on Saturday to mark World Refugee Day this week.