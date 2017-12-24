Rain warning remains in place until tomorrow

The Status Yellow rainfall warning for Connacht will remain in place until 7am on Christmas Day.

According to Met Eireann, heavy rainfall can be expected throughout Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning.

Accumulations of 25 to 35 millimetres are likely, and the weather alert is in effect for Connacht, Donegal and Clare until 7am tomorrow.

Spot flooding is likely, and road users have been urged to be cautious.

Christmas Day will turn brighter, with scattered showers in Western areas, which will turn colder, with the risk of wintry showers or hail. There will be widespread frost overnight.