R360 outside Williamstown due to re-open shortly after crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The R360 Williamstown to Castlerea road is due to re-open shortly following a crash overnight which claimed the life of a young local man.

The single car crash happened around 2a.m about half a mile from Williamstown.

The 19-year old was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Galway.

Gardaí carried out a forensic examination of the scene and expect to re-open the road in the next half hour (3.30)