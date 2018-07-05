Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost a quarter of a million euro in investment is needed in Galway to reach a basic minimum standard of care for people living with dementia.
That’s according to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland, which says that there are serious gaps in Galway’s services.
Quarter of a million euro needed for basic dementia care in Galway
