Public Transport UPDATE: Monday 5th March

Galway Bay fm newsroom -The majority of public transport is back up and running today after storm Emma.

Dublin Bus, Bus Eireann and the Luas are all running with a few interruptions.

It comes as many workplaces, schools and colleges are opening for the first time since the onset of Storm Emma.

Trains are running across the country today, with the exception of two regional lines –

Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh

Waterford to Limerick Jct.

FULL DETAILS AT Buseireann.ie and irishrail.ie