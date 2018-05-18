Public to have say on changes to speed limits across the county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public is to have a say on changes to speed limits across the county.

It’s part of a national speed limit review which aims to make routes across Ireland safer for all road users.

New guidelines issued in 2015 marked the beginning of a nationwide review of speed limits.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland surveyed national routes, and after this was completed, the transport body suggested speed limit changes were brought before councillors for consideration.

The County Council executive was then asked to consider a number of additions to the review – including requests to lower speed limits in certain areas such as in the vicinity of rural schools.

The maps for Galway’s proposed speed limit changes have been drawn up and will now go through a consultation process with An Garda Siochana.

The maps and suggested changes will then be put on display in mid-June, when members of the public can have their say.

Once any submissions are analysed, a report will be brought back before County Councillors, who will have to pass a bylaw for any new speed limits to come into effect.