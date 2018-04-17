Public meeting tomorrow on Spiddal sewerage scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public information evening will take place tomorrow on the Spiddal sewerage scheme

Irish Water plans to develop a new wastewater treatment plant to end the discharge of sewage into Galway Bay at the Connemara village.

The plans will be presented by Irish Water at the public meeting at the Park Lodge Hotel in Spiddal tomorrow evening.

