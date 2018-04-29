Public meeting tomorrow on proposed improvements to Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in Clonboo tomorrow in a bid to push for funding for improvements to the N84 Headford Road. (Monday 30/4)

The meeting is being organised by Athenry Oranmore area councillor James Charity.

It comes amid ongoing concerns over the condition of the busy commuter route, which has seen minor incidents cause severe dispution in recent months.

The meeting takes place at Regan’s of Clonboo at 8 tomorrow night.