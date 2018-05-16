Public meeting tomorrow on proposed biogas facility near Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in Gort tomorrow to discuss a proposed biogas facility near the town.

The 22 acre biogas facility is proposed for a site around a kilometer from the town centre.

The gathering has been organised by a group of concerned locals who say they’re not against such a plan, but have fears over the impact of its location so close to the town.

The public meeting will take place at Sullivan’s in Gort at 7.30 tomorrow evening.