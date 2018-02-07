Public meeting tomorrow on new Tuam Local Area Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public will be able to have a say on the new draft local area plan for Tuam at a public consultation meeting tomorrow. (8/2)

A six week consultation on the new plan gets underway this week.

The document places a fresh focus on attempting to keep new development close to the town centre.

The public consultation meeting takes place at Tuam library from 2.30 to 7.30pm tomorrow.