Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public will be able to have a say on the new draft local area plan for Tuam at a public consultation meeting tomorrow. (8/2)
A six week consultation on the new plan gets underway this week.
The document places a fresh focus on attempting to keep new development close to the town centre.
The public consultation meeting takes place at Tuam library from 2.30 to 7.30pm tomorrow.
Public meeting tomorrow on new Tuam Local Area Plan
