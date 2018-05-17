Public meeting to discuss making Galway one of world’s first National Park Cities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in Ballinfoile this evening to discuss making Galway one of the world’s first National Park Cities.

The gathering will look at revitalising a network of the laneways and small roads in the Terryland, Menlo and Castlegar districts as a first step towards the designation.

It takes place at 7 this evening at the Ballinfoile-Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre.