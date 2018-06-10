Public meeting to discuss controversial plan for city Westwood Hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in the city tomorrow to discuss controversial plans for the Westwood Hotel in Upper Newcastle (11/6).
Planning permission is sought by NTM ROI Seed Capital LP to demolish the building and replace it with student accommodation comprising 394 bedrooms.
The firm has now lodged a strategic housing development application with An Bord Pleanala with submissions accepted until June 28th.
The ‘Save the Westwood’ campaign group opposes the plan and is leading a public meeting – the latest in a long-running campaign – to discuss local concerns.
It’ll take place at Bushypark school hall tomorrow evening at 8.
