Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special meeting on crime in East Galway is taking place tomorrow. (26/2)
The event is being organised by Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte.
The public gathering aims to discuss rural crime and policing in the East Galway region, and what residents can do to keep themselves and their homes safe.
It takes place at 8pm tomorrow at Boula Hall, Portumna.
Public meeting on rural crime in East Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special meeting on crime in East Galway is taking place tomorrow. (26/2)