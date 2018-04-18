Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation meeting will take place tomorrow on a masterplan for Kingston.
City Councillors have voted to put the major plan for the area back on public display.
The plan includes an all-weather rugby pitch and playing surfaces for the Knocknacarra area.
Public meeting on Kingston amenity masterplan
