Public meeting in Headford on home energy upgrades

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Information for householders in Galway who want to upgrade homes to make them more energy efficient will be provided at an event in Headford later today.

Galway- Roscommon T.D and Minister, Denis Naughten and Galway West Junior Minister Seán Kyne are organising meetings to explain how to apply for the government’s deep retrofit grant scheme.

The scheme was introduced by Minister Naughten for the first time last year and he wants to increase the uptake of the grants, particularly for rural homeowners.

Irish Rural Link will host a meeting about the scheme at the Anglers Rest in Headford at 7 this evening.

Minister Naughten explains what benefits the grant can provide for householders.