Public information meeting on major Connemara Marine Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public information meeting will be held next week to discuss plans for a major Connemara Marine Park development.

The Páirc na Mara project is being led by Udaras na Gaeltachta as a flagship effort to bring together many aspects of seashore, aquaculture and inshore industries on one site near the village of Cill Chiaráin.

The meeting takes place in Cill Chiaráin community centre at 8pm next Friday May 18th.