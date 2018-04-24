Public influence to drive healthcare research in new Galway programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new programme to encourage more public and patient involvement in research will be launched in the city tomorrow. (Wed 25/4)

PPI Ignite will see researchers working with the public, in a partnership to plan and carry out better studies which are considered more relevant to the public.

As part of the initiative, patients will take an active role in influencing what research is undertaken.

