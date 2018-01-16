Public event to promote homeshare project in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An information event on a novel solution to Galway’s health and housing crises will take place in the city tomorrow. (Wed 17/1)

The Social Democrats in Galway are exploring a partial solution, where older residents provide spare rooms to people who are willing to provide them with companionship and support.

An information meeting on ‘The HomeShare’ will take place at the Social Democrats campaign office at William Street West in the city at 7.30pm tomorrow.