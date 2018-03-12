Public appeal as UHG struggles with severe overcrowding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The INMO says the health service is at breaking point as UHG creaks under the pressure of severe overcrowding this afternoon.

Over-crowding levels at hospitals across the country have reached a new record today – with 714 people waiting for beds.

According to the INMO, the worst affected is University Hospital Limerick where 80 patients are on trolleys followed by University Hospital Galway which has 45.

UHG management is urging patients not to attend the hospital today unless absolutely necessary

UHG has regularly featured as one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country in terms of trolley figures.

It comes as over 600 people were waiting for beds every day last week.

The General Secretary of the INMO Phil Ni’Sheaghda says the situation is at breaking point.