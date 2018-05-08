Protest over student rent hikes at Cuirt na Coiribe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A protest is getting underway in the city around now over planned rent hikes at a student accommodation estate.

It’s after management at Cuirt na Coiribe revealed plans to introduce rent increases of up to €1 thousand for the coming academic year.

The Students’ Union at NUI Galway is leading a campaign against the measure.

It claims students were already paying rent levels on the upper end of the scale.

It’s understood bookings to current residents will be opened in the coming days – while bookings for the general public will open next week.

An online petition opposing the planned rent hikes has gathered around 4 thousand signatures.

Students are holding a protest outside Cuirt na Coiribe this lunchtime to highlight the issue.