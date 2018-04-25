Proposed emergency meeting on condition of Galway roads deemed premature

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Councillors have voted against holding an emergency meeting to discuss the deteriorating condition of Galway’s road network.

It’s after the suggestion was deemed premature by the council executive.

It was pointed out that the Transport Minister, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Taoiseach have recently spoken to the council about the condition of Galway’s road network.

