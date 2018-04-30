Proposal to increase bed spaces at major city student accommodation block

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owners of a building which is set to become student accommodation in the city centre are hoping to increase the number of bed spaces, and a decision is due in the next few weeks.

CWC Webworks Limited was granted planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for the student accommodation development at Fairgreen Road late last year.

CWC Webworks has applied to the city council for a series of amendments to the permitted development.

These include alterations to accommodation units and bed space arrangements – and an increase in bed numbers from 147 to 153.

The 6 storey block will be used as student accommodation during term-time, and for tourist rentals during school holiday terms.

The city council is due to make a decision on the changes to the plans next month.