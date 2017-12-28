Property market moves back to boom times

The sales boom is continuing in Galway’s residential property market, with more than €490 million worth of homes sold over the past twelve months.

The combined value of sales in 2017 was up by almost one-fifth on the previous year, while there was also an increase of more than 7.5% in the number of transactions.

An analysis of official figures from the State’s Property Price Register by the Connacht Tribune shows that up until December 4 (the most up-to-date figures available), there were a total of 2,362 property transactions in Galway City and county.

For comparison, in 2010 when the Price Register came into effect, there were 870 transactions, with a combined value of €189.5m – that means that in seven years, the number of transactions has almost trebled (171%), while the value of sales has jumped by 158%.

Up until Week 49 of 2017, the total combined value of residential property sales was €490,183,591, up just over 18% from the €414,063,112 recorded in the exact same 49-week period for 2016, when there were 2,196 transactions.

The biggest property sale of the year was a five-bed Victorian residence at The Crescent in Galway City, which also has a separate 2/3-bed mews to the rear – it sold for a whopping €2.15 million.

The house, which was built around 1850, has a unique curved façade and spans 3,250 square feet over two storeys and a half-basement, while the mews is 780 sq ft.

The next major sale was a palatial seven-bed property at Barna Gardens, which extends to a massive 7,534 sq ft on one acre within walled gardens, which sold for €2m (the asking price was €2.3m).

As well as an indoor swimming pool and sunken jacuzzi, there are also outdoor stables and stepped terraces.

