Pro-life campaigners hosting city meeting to address abortion referendum

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pro-life campaigners will host a public meeting in the city this evening to discuss the upcoming abortion referendum.

The meeting aims to offer legal and medical opinion as to why the Irish public should vote NO at the polls on May 25th.

Speakers at the event will include Solicitor Alan Daveron as well as Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr. John Monaghan.

The public meeting will take place at the Menlo Park Hotel this Sunday evening at 7.30.