Pressure mounts on Transport Minister to meet with Kilmeen Cross Action Group

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pressure is mounting on the Transport Minister to meet with members of the Kilmeen Cross Action Group.

Almost half a million euro in government funding has recently been allocated to the junction.

The planned upgrade works are at design stage, and will involve the resurfacing of the N65 from the main route towards the Bog Road.

It’s hoped contractors will be on site by August.

However, the Kilmeen Cross Action Group says it wants to meet with the Transport Minister about the need for lighting at the junction.

It’s understood the Department of Transport is currently ‘examining’ the request.

However, Transport Infrastructure Ireland has previously conducted a study of the location – and says road fatality statistics do not support the need for public lighting.

Campaigner Jackie Flannery says TII appears to think somebody has to be killed before the request will be taken seriously.