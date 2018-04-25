Pressure mounts on Galway East TD to declare his position within Independent Alliance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is this evening being asked to make a decision on whether or not he’ll remain part of the Independent Alliance.

Members of the alliance have asked TD Sean Canney to clarify his position within the group.

The Belclare native is thought to be unhappy that he won’t be getting his junior ministry back after swapping roles with his colleague Kevin Boxer Moran.

Other members of the Alliance are said to be annoyed at Deputy Canney for voting against Shane Ross’ drink driving bill last night.

Minister John Halligan was tasked this afternoon with asking the Galway East representative whether he plans to stay in the alliance or not.

Sean Canney is Assistant Government Whip and the alliance says that he will lose the role if he leaves the grouping.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that Deputy Canney is to meet the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar later this evening.

Deputy Canney has refused to comment to FYI Galway on the matter.