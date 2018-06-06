President Michael D. Higgins to address city conference on revival of Irish language

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D. Higgins will next week address a city conference on Conradh na Gaelige and the revival of the Irish language.

The symposium at NUI Galway will mark the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the cultural and social organisation.

Conradh na Gaeilge was founded in 1893 and soon became a leading force in the Gaelic Revival which aimed to reverse a decline in the Irish language.

Next week’s conference will celebrate the efforts that continue 125 years later – as well as last year’s decision by the organisation to store it’s historical archives at NUI Galway.

It takes place at NUI Galway on Friday week and registration is required at www.conference.ie

