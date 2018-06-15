President Higgins tells NUIG gathering our native language is stronger in our new Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D Higgins says that the new multi-lingual and multi-cultural era in Ireland is conducive to the revival of the Irish language.

The President has in the last hour been addressing a conference at NUI Galway on Conradh na Gaelige and the revival of the Irish language.

The gathering at the Quad is marking the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the cultural and social organisation.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 2…