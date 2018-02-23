Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of homes in north and east Galway were left without power earlier this afternoon (23/2) due to faults.
The faults in Glenamaddy and Ballygar affected almost 7 thousand customers.
As a result of the power outages, there was also disruption to the water supply for a time as power was out at the local treatment plants.
The ESB has confirmed that crews have restored power to almost all areas now.
Power restored to thousands of customers in North and East Galway following faults
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of homes in north and east Galway were left without power earlier this afternoon (23/2) due to faults.