Power restored to thousands of customers in North and East Galway following faults

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands of homes in north and east Galway were left without power earlier this afternoon (23/2) due to faults.

The faults in Glenamaddy and Ballygar affected almost 7 thousand customers.

As a result of the power outages, there was also disruption to the water supply for a time as power was out at the local treatment plants.

The ESB has confirmed that crews have restored power to almost all areas now.