Power restored to 1,000 homes following Storm Fionn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Power has been restored to almost 1,000 homes in the county, as Met Éireann warns that another storm is on the way.

965 customers in the Headford area lost power overnight due to a fault, however power has now been restored to all customers.

There is a Status Yellow wind warning in place for Galway, Munster and Leinster until tomorrow – with an orange gale force warning for eastern coastal counties.

Road users are being urged to take extra precautions today as a number of routes are affected by snow and ice.

Tuam Gardaí are warning motorists to exercise caution if travelling on the N83 between Cloonfad and Dunmore.

Emergency services attended the scene of a single car collision on the route in the past hour.

The road was closed for a time but it’s understood nobody was injured in the incident.

Wind blown debris may also be a problem across the county, with gusts of up to 110km an hour expected.