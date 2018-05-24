Post mortem examination due on body of Connemara fisherman who died off west coast

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A post mortem examination is due to be carried out today on the body of a Connemara fisherman who died when his boat capsized yesterday. (23/5)

It’s understood the man in his 60s died when his boat overturned near Craugh and Omey Islands around 5p.m and he fell into the water.

